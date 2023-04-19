ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $143.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $104.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $207,728,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

