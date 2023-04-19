Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258,817 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

