Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 37,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 2,508,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,060. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

