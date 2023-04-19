Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 419,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,075. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

