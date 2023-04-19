Creditcoin Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $84.65 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003404 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.