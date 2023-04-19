Critical Review: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.57 $15.50 million $0.33 27.36 SunPower $1.74 billion 1.37 $56.04 million $0.26 52.42

Analyst Ratings

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viavi Solutions and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 SunPower 2 17 4 0 2.09

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.27%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $18.26, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than SunPower.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 6.16% 21.06% 7.84% SunPower 3.22% 7.10% 2.07%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats SunPower on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

