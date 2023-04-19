Critical Survey: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% GoodRx -4.28% 3.09% 1.57%

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 2 4 0 2.67 GoodRx 0 14 4 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.20%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than GoodRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.89 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -13.55 GoodRx $766.55 million 3.02 -$32.83 million ($0.07) -83.27

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.