CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

