Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRYBF remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 53,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies, Inc focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

