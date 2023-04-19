CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,234,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

