CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.06

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$16.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 143,442 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

