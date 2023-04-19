CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

