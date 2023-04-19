CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.