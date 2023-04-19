Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys 1,910 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 6.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.14% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 114,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

