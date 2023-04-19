Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 944,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

