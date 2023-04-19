Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $3.30 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674,719. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.