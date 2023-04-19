Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. 1,953,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

