Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 450 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 435,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

