Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Stock Performance

Shares of DTSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

About Datasea

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

