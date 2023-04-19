DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $511.32 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $645,704.27 and $511.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00069641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00042438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,913,229 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

