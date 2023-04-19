Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $48.58

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $50.35. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 2,038 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

