Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Shares Up 0.6%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.36 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.25). 13,646,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 2,276,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.44) to GBX 114 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.83 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -729.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.08.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

