Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Brunilda Rios Sells 22,042 Shares

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 7,229,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 451.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.