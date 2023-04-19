Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Brunilda Rios Sells 22,042 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 7,229,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 451.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

