Dentacoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $238.15 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin’s launch date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.