Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $32.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DWVYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($25.37) to GBX 2,100 ($25.99) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.65) to GBX 2,450 ($30.32) in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

