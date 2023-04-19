Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.