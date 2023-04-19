Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

BALT stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

