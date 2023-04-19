Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 881 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.