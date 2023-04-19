Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $940,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in State Street by 15.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,958,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 255,172 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.96.

Insider Activity

State Street Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

