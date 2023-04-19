Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Trading Up 1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 3,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

