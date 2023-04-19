district0x Hits Market Capitalization of $18.57 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and $337,829.90 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

district0x Profile

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

