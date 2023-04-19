Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

