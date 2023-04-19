Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $39.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

