DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

