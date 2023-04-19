DWF Group (LON:DWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.00

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 124668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.90 ($0.80).

DWF Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £219.78 million, a P/E ratio of 807.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.