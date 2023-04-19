DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 133.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.
DZS Stock Performance
DZSI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $19.95.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
