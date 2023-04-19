DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 133.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DZS Stock Performance

DZSI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DZS by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

