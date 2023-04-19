EAC Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $5.21 million and $1,470.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00317806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0174351 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,638.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

