Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.50

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 9408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

