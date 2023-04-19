Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 122,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

