ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.07

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.07 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.23). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 144,872 shares traded.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £72.12 million, a PE ratio of 5,325.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECO Animal Health Group

In related news, insider Tracey James acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,568.62). 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

