EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,008,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 427.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF remained flat at $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

