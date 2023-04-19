Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

