Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.36. 627,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $351.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

