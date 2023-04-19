Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

