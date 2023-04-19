Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.0 %

EPAC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,728. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,079,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,551,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

