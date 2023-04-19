Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Down 4.1%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.00. 193,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 542,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Enhabit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

