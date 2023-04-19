Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

ENV traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 58,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,510. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.