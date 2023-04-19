EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 160,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 311,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.96.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

