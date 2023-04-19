Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EFX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. 1,221,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,852. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.07.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,428,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

