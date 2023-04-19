Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Genpact Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genpact in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

